John Armstrong is the best candidate for Billings City Council Ward 1. I have known Armstrong for about 26 years, meeting him through his business, Q’s Art & Framing. An independent businessman, Armstrong is also an artist who has supported business growth in our area and the arts community as well. He has lived in the Billings area for most of his life and he has been an active member of our citizenry. He is an army veteran, a member of the Billings Heights Exchange Club, a North Park Task Force officer, and currently serves as a commissioner on the mayor’s traffic committee.
Armstrong tells me his main concern for the community is public safety, but I know he’s also concerned about education, the economic climate, the environment and the general betterment of our town.
He will work ably with other council members in a non-partisan way to ensure that Billings becomes an even better place to live than it is now. Please vote for Armstrong for Billings City Council Ward 1.
Susan Lyons
Billings