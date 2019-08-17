John Armstrong, is an excellent candidate for City Council. A resident of Billings since 1962, he has contributed positively to our community for many years including serving on the North Park Task Force as well as a commissioner on the Mayor’s Traffic Committee.
He is a small-business owner. Owning and operating a successful business provides a unique and comprehensive understanding of the effects of government action on those in business and commerce as well those who are consumers. Because of this perspective those who operate businesses understand that government needs to serve everyone in the community and must have a good sense of the long-term effects of legislation on all citizens.
John Armstrong believes in growing Billings for the benefit of everyone. A good indicator of how people will do in the future is what they have done in the past as well as what they are doing currently.
John served in the U.S. Army, and graduated from MSU-B with a business degree. He serves in numerous organizations and provides a positive influence in our community. He will be an excellent city council representative not only for Ward 1 but for all the residents of Billings.
I encourage the good people in Ward 1 to find out about John Armstrong and his goals and positions on issues, and vote for him.
Earlene Meyer
Billings