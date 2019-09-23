I am writing in support of John Armstrong who is running to represent Ward 1 on the Billings City Council. I have known and worked with him professionally for over 25 years when I was clinical coordinator for Rainbow House. I have found John to be honest, hardworking and of high integrity. John is a longstanding member of the Ward 1 community and very committed to doing what he can to improve our neighborhoods. He is always willing to listen to the concerns many of us have and will do what he can to mitigate these. John is a fine example of someone who will represent his constituents to the best of his ability. Please consider a vote for John Armstrong when voting in the election for City Council.
Peggy Hough, R.N.
Shepherd