It is my honor to endorse John Armstrong for City Council Ward 1. Billings is faced with challenges of keeping our community safe, our infrastructure up to date, and our city a desirable place to live and work for people of all ages.
Having served on the City Council for eight years, I can attest the Heights is fortunate to have four council representatives based on how ward boundary lines were adjusted years ago. As a successful business owner and volunteer for countless organizations, John knows how to bring people together for the betterment of our city.
As a Billings resident since 1962, business owner, and taxpayer, John brings extraordinary credentials to this elected position. He served in the U.S. Army, traveled throughout the world, raised a family, and made positive contributions in Billings. John exemplifies honesty and fairness and will use these qualities to create a better balance between community needs within the city’s budget.
Constituents admire John for his dedication to the Billings Heights Exchange Club, North Park Task Force, City Traffic Control Board and the East Billings Urban Renewal Board. He supports additional police and fire protection services, downtown revitalization, economic development, jobs, education, and well-maintained parks and trails.
John’s honest and hopeful insight into our city’s challenges sets him apart. Well respected by hard-working taxpayers, John works without fanfare to find solutions bringing groups together — a testament to his excellent leadership abilities.
On Nov. 5, make your vote count for John Armstrong!
Angela Cimmino
Billings