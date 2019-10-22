The Montana Constitution guarantees a right to a clean and healthful environment. This is something we as ratepayers pay utilities for when we buy power. We don’t pay them to make a mess, we pay them to do a job right.
The Colstrip ash ponds leak 500,000 gallons each day of polluted water into local groundwater. The companies running Colstrip have tried to treat a gushing wound with a Band-Aid. They are proposing to cap the coal ash impoundments with a two-foot cover of earth and leave the leaking ponds in place. This will leave the polluted ash sitting in our land and aquifer, festering slowly out to neighboring ranches and the watershed. The only permanent fix will be to dry the ash thoroughly and dig the ponds out, placing the contaminated ash in landfills. This is what the job requires and what our Constitution requires.
I urge everyone to contact the Montana Department of Environmental Quality and tell them to excavate the coal ash ponds at Colstrip and protect the constitutional rights of all Montanans and our children. You can email them at deqcolstrip@mt.gov.
Becky Mitchell
chair, Northern Plains Resource Council