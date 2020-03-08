B is for Billings (and bigots)

Ahhh yes, it’s the good “Christians” who do not want a non discrimination ordinance for the City of Billings, and Mayor Bill Cole who doesn’t have the bandwidth to fight for it because he is too busy gunning for more taxpayer money to fund a corrupt police department.

It is beyond belief that in 2020 we are still having this discussion. Opposing a NDO is bigotry pure and simple. Pastor Schreiner is worried that “people of faith are being persecuted.” Well, I am worried about people of faith who claim to be Christians but refuse to act like one. Imagine Christ refusing services to anyone. Who are these people who disguise themselves as Christians? Their beliefs are not in the likeness of Christ. They are small-minded bigots and I would ask each and every one of them to sign their names opposing the NDO so we can boycott their businesses and their churches. I’d also suggest they start wearing a bright scarlet “B” on their left breast so we know they are a proud bigot — starting with the city officials who voted no.