On behalf of the Baby Boomer generation, I want to apologize to the generations of people following ours (Generations X, Y and Z).
During the Vietnam War, we managed to kill over a million civilians. Over 60,000 military personnel were killed or MIA. At least that many young people between the ages of 10 and 25 have lost their lives to gun violence in the U.S. just in the last couple of decades! Where's their memorial Wall?
Enter the M-16 (AR-15) and the AK-47, the weapons of choice for mass murderers, courtesy of our dysfunctional government and the NRA, who wants every man, woman and child to own a gun.
During combat training in 1970, I witnessed a 4-foot-by-4-foot wall of concrete blocks disintegrate into dust and little chunks of concrete in three seconds, compliments of an M-16 set on full automatic. When a bullet from an M-16 hits flesh, it tumbles, like all the way up the arm. Even if the bullet misses by a few inches, the shock wave will shatter blood vessels in the split-second it whizzes by.
Wow, I felt safer knowing what a devastating weapon I had until the instructor informed us that “Charlie” had an identical weapon, called the AK-47. I recall thinking, "I sure hope this rifle never becomes available to the civilian population!"
My generation has failed miserably at keeping later generations safe. We have been complacent in our responsibility to leave the world better than we found it and we owe the next generation not only a sincere apology, but also the resolve to make the world safer, especially for my little great-grandchildren and yours.
Our right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness trumps gun lovers' rights to own WMDs.
Lynn Leroy Arney
Absarokee