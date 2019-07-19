Lehr and Harris’s arguments in “If you like the 1860s, then get rid of fossil fuels” (The Billings Gazette, Friday, July 12) are that it is “virtually impossible to quickly get off of fossil fuels” and we don’t really want to do that anyway because of all the “very real benefits” we get from them.
Sounds like the bad advice given to a smoker who has been told by their doctor to quit because of very real changes in their health. The smoker is told by a “friend” that it’s virtually impossible to quit smoking (Yep, it is hard) and “do you really want to quit, anyway?”
My decision is to choose my friends carefully. And my doctors.
Last month, 85 organizations representing doctors, nurses, health systems, and public health professionals joined in urging all society leaders (including Sen. Jon Tester, Sen. Steve Daines, and Rep. Greg Gianforte) to limit climate disruption and protect health as outlined in a new “U.S. Call to Action on Climate, Health and Equity: A Policy Action Agenda.” Support a transition to low carbon efficient energy systems and forms of transportation, support forest and agricultural practices including soil health that maximize sequestered carbon, make hospitals and communities resilient to climate change impacts, and help communities adversely effected by these changes. Waiting any longer to act is simply not an option.
Kathleen Masis, M.D.
Billings