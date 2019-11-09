In Friday's (Nov. 1) Billings Gazette article "The most valuable baseball rules," you observe that “baseball inoculates itself by means of rules that, although unwritten, are not unenforced. Their unchanging purpose is to encourage players, in the midst of passionate exertion, to show respect for opponents and the game.”
I suggest that some things have in fact changed with these rules. As a kid, I remember that the players from both teams would meet on the field after the game to share high fives, back pats and respect with each other, win or lose. This applied to all sports, amateur through professional and as far as I know still does, except in professional baseball.
One of baseball’s oldest unwritten rules is the beanball and is still in place. If a player on your team gets hit by a pitch or shown up in any sort of way, then they can be hit back. I suggest this rule about revenge be eliminated and the rule about respect be reinstated. If baseball does this, maybe basketball fans will return to a polite silence while free throws are shot.
J. David Lankutis
Joliet