The Big Sky State Games just completed its 34th season. I served as a basketball commissioner. There were 15 basketball divisions running from third grade boys and girls through high school to adult men and women. There were 308 games played and each game required two to three officials. So the men and women of the Montana Officials Association supplied over 616 hours of work in three days for basketball alone.
In talking to officials, I learned that the MOA is running short of officials. To have a game, we need players and officials. Fans are optional. To put it bluntly, all of us take these officials for granted. If we think they made a mistake, we are quick to tell them about it. But we are stingy with our praise. Most of the time, they get it right. But mistakes or not, these men and women all deserve our thanks for every game, not just for the State Games, but for the basketball season and for other sports season as well.
If you love basketball, you need to respect your opponents and respect the officials. And it would not hurt to say thanks once in a while. You could also consider picking up a whistle and taking on the job yourself. The Montana Officials Association, and the players they serve, could use the help. So to every official that served in the State Games, regardless of sport, thank you. We could not do this without you.
Rodd A. Hamman
Billings