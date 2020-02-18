Be creative in Coulson Park planning

I hope that we do something special with Coulson Park that will make it a state attraction rather than making it bland like every other park. I would love to see a portion of it made into a storybook land like the Storybook Island in Rapid City. That would make it a destination place like Storybook Island was for us when our kids were small. Whenever I see those little houses they build and auction off as a fundraiser for a charity, I think how easily they could make a Storybook land and even a castle.

I have always wished that Billings, where I was born, would do something more than be a drab business hub. I visit other cities who have made the historic district into an open walking mall like Helena with its carousel and put walking paths and restaurant patios on the banks of their canals rather than a big fine for walking on them. They could even have canoes and paddle boats on it. And I always hoped a steamboat would become a restaurant and maybe take trips up and down it. And what better place to put it than where the Josephine used to moor — at Coulson! Convention center? If we are so concerned about attracting people here, let’s use a little imagination and be creative!