Be honest -- state your beliefs

Impeachment: Anyone with a lick of sense knows the president is guilty of the House charges. The real question is what level of lying, corruption and illegality are President Trump's supporters in Congress and the general public willing to accept and deem unimpeachable? Is the president is above the law? Is whatever a president does legal because by definition the president cannot break the law? If that's your position, be honest, say so. That's an elected king, not the president the founders established in the Constitution.

Health care: Understanding that the devil is in the details, the crucial question is to what extent are you your brother's keeper? One could legitimately argue: Why should I pay for someone else's bad health decisions, subsidize those that smoke, are overweight, drink or do drugs in excess, drive without a seat belt, don't exercise, ad infinitum? If you want the best health care, you need to work hard and to have the financial resources to pay for it. Health care is therefore allocated on ability to pay. If that's your belief, be honest, say it.

What about my friend Gary who died of lung cancer having never smoked a cigarette in his life? Does this extend to children and others incapable of making informed health decisions or providing for themselves? Does a child of a poor family deserve the same health care as a child of a wealthy family?