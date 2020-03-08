Be ready spiritually for the virus

No, it isn’t here yet. But, it is coming. Get ready.

The Coronavirus is highly contagious. Originally, one person on the Diamond Cruise ship had the virus. Three weeks later, 500-plus had it. Crematoriums in China are processing 100 bodies a day — three times the normal amount. People can be contagious without symptoms for 24 days, not just 14.

While the U.S. government is checking people at airports, an infected person can enter the U.S. in 100 other ways.

At the very least, the supply of Chinese parts/products will become limited.

So what to do?

The most important: Be ready spiritually. No government can protect you, but God can. Get into prayer and the Word of God. Don’t know how? Just open a Bible and ask Him to come near. He is waiting to hear from you.

Next, get ready physically. When out in public, do not touch your face, eyes or nose before washing your hands. Stock up on supplies.

Learn to self-entertain to avoid crowds, i.e., books, games, puzzles.

Sue Pasini

Boulder

