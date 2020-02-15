Benefits of oil, gas development on public lands increasing

Mike Penfold, a retired BLM state director, asserts that the benefits of this production do not go to other public land users or taxpayers. He is contradicted by official statistics stated in the same article

The U.S. Treasury, the State of Montana, and the Indian Reservations all benefit greatly. Penfold also states that what’s different under this administration is the rollback of environmental rules intended to strike a balance between development and conservation. I take issue. The National Environmental Policy Act was properly designed for reasonable people dealing with reasonable people. Over the years it has morphed into a procedural document that provides legal loopholes for special interest groups who do not wish to see any development on public lands. Delay has become a common tactic.