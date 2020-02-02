Bennett right for secretary of state

Bryce Bennett has thrown his hat in the ring for secretary of State, and it's been a long time coming. Bennett is a leading figure in helping Montanans register to vote in Bozeman and in the state Senate. He has registered thousands of Montanans to vote on his own time regardless of political affiliation, and has led the effort as a state senator to root out dark money in Montana’s politics.

A moderate who also believes public lands should be in public hands, Bennett consistently voted for greater access to public areas for the people of Montana to enjoy and use while he was in the state Legislature.

As secretary of State, Bennett will be an advocate for Montana businesses. As of now, Bennett is the only candidate for secretary of State to receive an award this year from the Montana Chamber of Commerce for recognition of pro-business policy making. He’s consistently advocated for cutting red tape and eliminating unnecessary bureaucracy to help businesses grow.

I believe Bryce Bennett has the skills and vision to provide the leadership we need in the Secretary of State’s office. I look forward to voting for him in 2020.

Alexander Colafrancesco

Bozeman

