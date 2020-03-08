Bernie and Elizabeth are communists

Anyone who promotes a wealth tax (that's confiscation) is a communist. They steal from the coffers that hold seeds of opportunity for maintenance, new production, innovation, jobs, security, and wealth starting, with the annual 2% confiscation of what the “rich” possess. Triggering the vicious cycle of demanding ever more from always less until the rich are the hapless kulaks branded "enemies of the people" for hoarding a few seeds to plant the next crop with. They were starved or, simply, taken out and shot. In Bernie and Elizabeth's world, they deserved it, and so would you.