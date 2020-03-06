Bernie or bust (Milwaukee)

Let me tell you what is going to happen in Milwaukee in July. Bernie Sanders will win the primaries in over 35 states. He will have the massive lead in the popular vote. He will not reach a plurality of delegates because of massive voter suppression and out-and-out fraud by the Democratic National Convention. The convention will go to a second ballot and Bernie will bend a knee and throw his support behind the corporate tool or oligarch that the DNC decides should be the chosen one.

The DNC has not added one thing to this equation. There will be three million people who are willing to lay siege to Milwaukee. The siege will not be about Bernie. It will be about trying to take back what is left of our so-called democracy. The money hoarding psychopaths have got their way. They have the people fighting over the scraps. Guess what, this time around we are coming for you.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I have a personal message for Bernie: I am probably going to vote for you. I am not voting for you because I trust you. I am voting for you because you may be able to bring a critical mass of the people together. You betrayed us in 2016. You betrayed your ideas in 2016. You betrayed yourself when you put your support behind Clinton and did not destroy the Democratic Party. I have no forgiveness left. That is why I will be in Milwaukee, not because of you.