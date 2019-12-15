I read with great interest The Gazette article about the Richmond, Virginia, company that intends to invest $200 million dollar in another company to turn manure into natural gas. The article got me thinking how the company could solve several problems at once.
Since Richmond, Virginia, is fairly close to Washington, D.C., and particularly the White House, the company would be wise to capture all the manure that is created daily by our chief executive. That way the president wouldn’t have to flush 15 times to get rid of all his waste. It would help the president get his mind off of flushing and on to more worthwhile projects for the American people. The country would gain more usable natural gas instead of worthless manure.
Bob Sandler
Billings