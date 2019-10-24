The first time my husband and I drove to Billings from Cody, Wyoming, and encountered the new (unfinished) section of Highway 212 from Rockvale to Laurel, I thought, “Oh my gosh! What a dangerous section of highway!
With all of the distracted drivers out there and the highway transitioning from two lanes to four lanes, then back, people will not pay attention to where they are! There will be a lot of accidents and death!
What were they thinking? Ran out of money? Well, they had better find the funds to finish the project before there are more families left to forever suffer the loss of a loved one.
And drivers, wake up and pay attention! It may be your loved one that is the next fatality on the “Death Highway.”
Darby G. Chapman-Blair
Cody, Wyo.