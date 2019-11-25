First of all, I’d like to applaud Greta Thunberg’s activism concerning climate change. Unfortunately, I think she has missed the bigger picture. She should be fighting against the tons of plastic in the oceans and waterways.
Many sea animals feed by opening their mouth and letting the water containing nutrients flow in. The water now contains microplastic pieces plus larger pieces that animals cannot digest, and so, it ultimately blocks their digestive systems. Most notable are the stories of whales starving to death because of this.
Many coastal cities and countries depend on fishing, and fish is a dietary staple. Fish have been found with plastic in their flesh. What are the effects to people eating this fish? Will the plastic gather in the organs, i.e. the liver and brain?
Dorothy McConnell
Roundup