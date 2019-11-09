I’ve spent my lifetime on Montana’s public lands and my career working with land. I know that land exchanges, when done correctly, are a proven method to increase public access, and provide a benefit to private landowners. While being a useful tool, these proposals must be done fairly and equitably. To ensure this, they must be done with transparency, forethought and input from stakeholders. The benefit to America’s public land owners from such an exchange must be equal to that of the private landowners, at a bare minimum.
Take a close look at the parcels that are proposed to be gained and lost with the Crazy Mountain Land Exchange. Particularly, look at Sections 4 and 8 of T2N, R11E. They hold deer and elk. Rock Creek, a native trout fishery, flows through the property. Unlike most parcels that are traded away in typical land exchanges, these parcels have guaranteed public access. You can go enjoy this land right now. If this exchange goes through, these sections would transfer to Crazy Mountain Ranch LLC, owned by tobacco giant Phillip-Morris. In exchange, public land owners would receive distant alpine sections. These sections have two lakes, but are otherwise rocks and ice.
Public comments will be accepted by the Custer-Gallatin National Forest through Nov. 18.
Read it for yourself and submit a comment stating your position. This land is your land too. Speak up or lose it forever.
Riley Pearson
Maricopa, Arizona