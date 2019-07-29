I’ll give Joe Biden credit where it’s due: His health care plan isn’t the complete disaster of some other Democratic presidential candidates. It doesn’t call for a complete overthrow of the ACA in favor of a government-controlled system — at least, not quite. But there’s still room for improvement. Plenty of it.
Some policies he proposes would help fix our current system by making more people eligible for tax breaks so they can afford health care coverage. Other recommendations would make the ACA stronger and more effective. For that, I salute him. Improving upon the system we currently have is how most Montanans — and Americans — would prefer to address health care.
But then he takes a sharp, unnecessary turn by including a call to create a public option. Throwing that in may help him get a little street cred with supporters of Bernie Sanders, Kamala Harris or Elizabeth Warren, but it’s where he loses my support, and probably that of most other Americans.
Not only would a public option not add any more benefits to the recommendations Biden makes, but it could lead to higher taxes, increased private insurance premiums, and substandard care. Biden’s idea makes more sense without the public option.
Michelle St. Germaine
Helena