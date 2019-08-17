I’d like to highlight an organization making a significant impact in our community: Big Brothers Big Sisters of Yellowstone County.
BBBSYC is the only organization in our county that provides, supports and fosters professionally guided, intentional mentorship relationships between a trusted adult and child, at no cost. Although Big Brothers Big Sisters is a nonprofit, we do have expenses and through a multitude of fundraisers, are able to sustain 40 community matches, 50 Laurel School-based matches and 15 Lunch Buddies.
While the lasting bond of mentorship is priceless, the average cost to support a first year Match runs about $1,250. Honestly, I hesitate asking for money or time from anyone, two commodities hard to come by for most of us. But without those two things, BBBSYC would cease to exist in our community.
BBBSYC’s impact in our community is often overlooked. Statistics from Big Brothers Big Sisters of America show children participating in our programs are: 46% less likely to begin using illegal drugs, 27% less likely to begin using alcohol, 52% less likely to skip school, 37% less likely to skip class, and 33% less likely to act out in a violent way. The overall benefit of mentorship is felt regardless of it being known.
Please consider getting involved. Your support helps to ignite and empower the potential of youth in Yellowstone County
Lukas Stevens, president
Billings