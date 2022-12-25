Big Sky Senior Services creates 'village of support'

To our supportive community, thank you for your support of Big Sky Senior Services this year.

With your help we have served over 460 Senior Citizens with “home-based, low-cost” services. One client shared, “I could not do this without my village of support, thanks to my community I am fed, clothed and living independently in my home.”

This past year the community has come out for our fundraisers, Dancing with the Big Sky Stars and the Rubber Duck Regatta, people have served as volunteer companions and helped clean up yards, and the financial support we received has helped us maintain our sliding scale. We remain committed to seeing members of our community get this support, regardless of their ability to pay.

We have expanded our Dementia Friendly Billings work to include a Memory Café, a safe place where people living with memory loss can gather at the library. Join us the fourth Tuesday of each month at 10:30 a.m. Thanks to the Billings Public Library for generously hosting the café and the volunteers who make it happen.

This next year we encourage you to find us on social media, check out our website BigSkySeniorServices.org and help us to continue to serve the seniors of our community. We believe deeply that seniors deserve the right to independence, quality of life, and to live free from abuse.

Please learn more about our services and let us know how we can support you in the coming year.

In Gratitude,

Tyler Amundson

Executive Director

Big Sky Senior Services