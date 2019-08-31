The top of the opinion page took my breath away! First, Penny Ronning, thank you for attending the meeting. You are a great defender from Ward 4.
7,000 families! The subject at hand is critical to the city well-being. We need workers, and we need affordable places for them to live, as well as the included 7,000 families waiting. I don't have an answer but it seems to me that Margie MacDonald's bill that failed would have been a starting place.
Others from Ward 4, current, and those in the running for all wards, shame on you. And the same to all the other elected officials. Everyone was invited to the party, and only two elected public officials attended. This is serious, folks.
Donna McKamy
Billings