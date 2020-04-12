Billings and Bozeman should be proud

I’m a teacher in the Flathead Valley and have been working with Dr. Dusty Richardson and Dr. Spencer Zaugg from makethemasks.com in Billings and Will Ritter from Spark R&D in Bozeman on 3D printing masks and the effort to scale up production using injection molding. We’ve been doing the front-end work in the Flathead to injection mold here once mask designs are finalized.
The work makethemasks and Spark R&D has done in such a short period of time is astounding and will save lives. The creativity, ingenuity, perseverance and openness to share their work is truly inspiring.
Billings and Bozeman should be very proud to have these people as part of their community. I can’t say enough good things about their efforts.
Todd Spangler
Kalispell
