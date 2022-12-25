Billings Catholic Schools thrives with support

To our Billings Catholic Schools Family, our generous friends and alumni: you are a gift to our Catholic schools, our students and parents!

Because of you, the 1000+ students of our Catholic schools are formed in the values we hold dear: Faith, Family Spirit, and Academic Excellence. It is Faith in Christ, through our Catholic tradition, that grounds everything we do. It is Family Spirit that nurtures our students with virtue to be in service to one another and our world. It is Academic Excellence that pursues Truth in all its forms.

Through your gifts to the tuition assistance fund, a Catholic education remains within reach for students and their parents. Because of your support of our schools’ needs, students experience a world-class education with best-in-class teachers. With your generosity to the endowment of our schools — the Billings Area Catholic Education Trust — Billings Catholic Schools will be educating students for generations. Amen!

Peace be with you this Christmas,

Andrew McDonald, President Billings Catholic Schools Adam Liberty, President Billings Catholic Schools Foundation