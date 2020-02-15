Billings City Council shouldn't deal with nondiscrimination ordinance

Sometimes I am just at a loss for words, as I was while reading the Guest Opinion, Feb. 9, “City NDO would help Billings’ economy.” It was directly beside “Billings can’t ignore meth, violence” — a true blight on our town.
I believe the last time an NDO was tried in Billings (in 2014), The Gazette tried to find someone, anyone, who may have been discriminated against due to lack of an NDO — they found no one. What then, is the purpose of an NDO?
So a “Welcoming Diversity Ordinance” is said to be needed — where ironically you first divide all people into groups, choose at least one from each group, and then put them all together. Forced camaraderie with a club and a clipboard.
I believe that any time you try to separate out a group of people, you only end up hurting them. This calling out of “differences” might make you feel as if you are really achieving something but does nothing for that group in the long run. How very sad that the proponents would attempt to use a group of people — again.
By re-introducing an NDO, are you really trying to solve a problem? Or create one? I would urge the City Council to please direct your energies to dealing with the meth and violence in our city — now there’s something that could make a difference for all of us, and would definitely have an impact on our economy, our families and our future.
Linda Lien
Billings