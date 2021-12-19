Billings Clinic Foundation thanks staff and supporters

We wish to express our sincere gratitude to everyone who supports Billings Clinic throughout the year. Your generous gifts of time, treasure, and talent which help our patients and families throughout our vast geographic region are unparalleled. Whether you give directly to support assistance funds, critical projects, or programs; the ultimate beneficiary of your gifts is your family, friends, and neighbors. We remain humbled by the generous support that allows us to provide quality, safe and innovative care to all who come through our doors.

We have been overwhelmed by the outpouring of support from members of our community who recognize the extraordinary efforts made by our clinicians and staff to care for patients year round. Over 60 community groups have joined the Billings Clinic “Adopt-A-Unit” program to demonstrate their appreciation and support for our frontline staff. The generous gifts of meals, personal notes of gratitude and acts of service are a daily reminder of the generosity and support that is inherent in our community.