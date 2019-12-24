During this wonderful season, our Billings Clinic family expresses our sincere gratitude to everyone that helps us serve patients and families along their health care journey. From nurses and CNAs at the bedside in Billings to rural physicians, nurse practitioners, or PAs in one of our partnering communities across Montana or northern Wyoming; caring where you are has been our focus for years, but even more so in 2019.
We are proud of our Montana roots that date back over 100 years, and the 14 communities we partner with are also honoring their roots while delivering care as close to home as possible. We are humbled by the trust you place in us to care for you, sometimes at your greatest time of need. We also strive to be active in our communities to make them healthy places to live and thrive.
The future of health care in our communities, nation and world is filled with challenges and uncertainty, yet it is also filled with opportunity and hope. We are constantly in search of innovative ways to tackle and treat everything from primary to critical care, and we are focused on finding ways to deliver state-of-the-art care as efficiently and affordably as possible.
Thanks to the talented staff and community volunteers that help us serve patients and families around the clock every day of the year in this beautiful part of the world.
Robert Merchant, MD
John Schallenkamp, MD
interim co-CEOs
Billings Clinic