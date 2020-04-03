Billings Clinic lucky to have Dr. Belsky

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

On Monday, March 16, the governor, the president, and medical clinic bosses decided that medical clinics needed to be closed to the patients they normally serve.

I was en route to a badly needed appointment with Dr. Belsky of the rheumatology department. Rheumatologists do much more than treat aches and pains. They also treat very serious auto-immune diseases. I have one that disables my red blood cells. This leaves me oxygen-starved muscles and shortness of breath. It had flared up badly. I needed that appointment.

They said I could ask for telephone conference. I heard nothing for three days. Then, still in his office at 7:30 p.m., dealing with the new situation, he called. We conferred about my condition and blood tests. He then sent in the prescription I desperately needed.

The Billings Clinic is indeed fortunate to have people like Dr. Belsky in its system.

Gene Van Oosten

Reed Point

