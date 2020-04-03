Billings Clinic lucky to have Dr. Belsky

On Monday, March 16, the governor, the president, and medical clinic bosses decided that medical clinics needed to be closed to the patients they normally serve.
I was en route to a badly needed appointment with Dr. Belsky of the rheumatology department. Rheumatologists do much more than treat aches and pains. They also treat very serious auto-immune diseases. I have one that disables my red blood cells. This leaves me oxygen-starved muscles and shortness of breath. It had flared up badly. I needed that appointment.
They said I could ask for telephone conference. I heard nothing for three days. Then, still in his office at 7:30 p.m., dealing with the new situation, he called. We conferred about my condition and blood tests. He then sent in the prescription I desperately needed.
The Billings Clinic is indeed fortunate to have people like Dr. Belsky in its system.
Gene Van Oosten
Reed Point
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!