On July 1, my family and I were passing through Billings on our trip to Oregon. We stopped for lunch at Perkins on South 20th Street West. We were well fed and cared for.
Trying to cross the road at an intersection was a different story. May I ask, do the residents of Billings not respect Montana’s pedestrian laws or pedestrians? With two babes in arms and a 4-year-old, my wife and I began to cross when northbound traffic was clear and southbound traffic, four cars, were far enough away to stop for our right of way. We had to stand in the middle of the roadway while all four cars refused to stop for us or even slow down. Shameful.
Our visit to Billings was bittersweet. Perhaps Billings is a small city with a big city attitude. Visitors beware while walking in this city.
John Redlich
Luck, Wisconsin