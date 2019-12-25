How could we possibly say “thank you” to all of the folks who help us fulfill our mission to feed the hungry?
We would need to thank all of the schools, churches, businesses, foundations, food entities, food purveyors, trucking companies, groups, individuals, the list is endless. However, those that support our work become part of our efforts and, therefore part of our family. The thousands of hours volunteers donate, the folks that provide in-kind services, those that include us in their prayers or give us advice, those that support our work by eating in our café, hiring our caterers and renting our kitchen or reception hall, the folks that give our culinary students a job. If we have missed someone, it is not intentional.
As we prepare for Christmas dinner here at the Billings Food Bank, handing out special holiday food boxes, and delivering meals to the homebound, you have all been a part of this giant effort.
May you all be blessed with health and happiness to enjoy the true meaning of this special season.
Sheryle Shandy
staff and board of directors
Billings