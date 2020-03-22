Billings has great health care

Recently I had to spend some time in the Billings Clinic hospital. During that time I received a pacemaker and had a defective heart valve replaced. The doctors and staff in both cases were fantastic.

I believe the doctor who did the replacement valve, Dr. Sommer, is the only qualified doctor to perform the procedure used. He and his staff were amazing. My short stay in the hospital was also great as the entire staff were very helpful, friendly and courteous.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Also, my regular doctor, Dr. Duval, and his staff did a great job. Although not directly involved in this procedure he was responsible for my being there. His staff made several inquiries as to my well-being during and after my stay. Billings, you're blessed to have this facility and the great people working there,

Last, I would like to thank a great lady from Glendive named Holly, who was by my side during the entire proceedings.

Tony Schell

Terry

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0