Billings is now a dead end

Once again, the Billings City Council has failed to move Montana’s largest city forward. In rejecting further discussion on the NDO, it sent a message that Billings is not Montana’s Trailhead. It is a road to nowhere, a dead end. Our sister cities have not experienced the parade of horribles that was on display at the public hearing. They understand that inclusivity is vital to growing their cities.

Should my young adult children start their careers in Billings when the economic and social climate is stuck in a rut? Billings will not spring forward as if by magic. It will take new leadership with vision and courage. Let’s settle for nothing less.

Karan Dunnigan

Billings

