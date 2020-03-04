Billings is oasis of morality

Billings is oasis of morality

I read about the City Council's rejection of the NDO, and I reviewed the various concerns expressed by those at The Gazette. My response is, "Is there a place for me in Billings?"

You see, I think that rejecting the ordinance — twice, no less — was brilliant. And since I consistently scored in the highest percentile on standardized tests during my school years, I contend that I'm qualified to make that assessment. Moreover, as a self-directed student of the Bible for more than three decades, I'm also qualified to state that The Gazette's contention that there are "LGBTQ" Christians is utter nonsense. A person may be one or the other, but not both.

As someone who has been ripped off, deceived, and poorly served by a number of pro-gay corporate behemoths, I can testify that so-called diversity is not good for business. Such policies may be effective for making the rich even richer, but they only bring misery for humble, fair-dealing folks. Only a short-sighted person thinks that today's immorality will lead to tomorrow's material and spiritual abundance.

So once again, is there room in Billings for a well-educated, God fearing, hard working, clean living, physically fit, heterosexual man? Your civic leaders have made the city appear to me as an oasis in this morally parched country. I thank them for their willingness to resist the pressure applied by self-interested activists, and I'm willing to contribute whatever I can to the fight against evil.

Lance Wells

Twin Falls, Idaho

