Billings keeps Education Foundation going strong

Thanks to the tremendous generosity of the Billings community, this has been a busy year for the Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools. COVID-19 made an impact on the Education Foundation’s events, programs and those we serve.

We had to forgo the luncheon recognition of our community’s Valedictorian and Platinum Students, but we were able to partner with our media sponsors and still recognize our outstanding students.

Our Classroom Grant program awarded $82,000 to teachers funding innovative ideas in the classroom.

Reading Rocks, our summer literacy program, continued and we provided over 5,750 books to kids.

Saturday Live was reimagined by expanding the Fun Run and forgoing the carnival portion of the event.

Community support for the Backpack Meals and Teen Pantry programs was critical during school closures, throughout the summer, and again this fall. We have seen an increased need in our Teen Pantries and because of the generosity of donors we are meeting this need.

The 2020 SUV raffle for education was a smashing success this year with over $85,000 raised for our schools and the Education Foundation. 100% of funds raised will immediately go directly to our schools.