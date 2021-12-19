 Skip to main content
Billings Leadership Foundation sends its blessings
Thank you for your generous support of the Billings Leadership Foundation over the past year. With your help, we continued establishing paths toward collaboration and support for nonprofit entities in Billings.

Your giving to Billings Leadership Foundation helps us to engage leaders, build capacity and develop joint initiatives to transform our community and the people in Billings. With your help, we have served thousands of people and helped restore lives.

We pray that God will richly bless you for the blessing you have been to so many others. Thank you for the positive, life-changing impact through us you are having by investing in us. Thank you and Merry Christmas.

Rev. Matt Lundgren

executive director

 

