Billings needs diversity ordinance

I’m greatly disappointed by the City Council’s Feb. 24, 2020, decision to not approve the Welcoming Diversity Ordinance. This unfortunate decision affects us all because our whole community suffers when anyone is denied basic rights. City Council members need to put away their personal views and listen to those in our community who feel rejected and unsafe.
The ordinance would have provided more people with a sense of safety and acceptance. When a person has this basic emotional comfort, they are free to be an actualized and productive community member. The mayor and City Council seem unwilling to hear this cry for justice. This is creating unacceptable divisiveness within our community.
You have free articles remaining.
Let us draw together as a city of people who care about each other and pressure our city policymakers to focus on inclusivity and community-building. No one in our community should feel marginalized or endangered. Right now, too many members of the LGBTQ+ community do not feel safe and are asking for assistance. We must persist in raising our common voice until the non-discrimination ordinance is passed.
I have heard many excuses about why the ordinance was not passed. Each of these excuses are egregious and groundless. The Welcoming Diversity Ordinance will only help our community grow stronger and more cohesive. We all know someone who doesn’t feel welcome, so let us pull together and see this ordinance passed.
Gilbert Martell
Billings
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!