My thanks to Senior High staff, School District 2 administration, Billings Police Department and other first responders for your quick and thorough response to the suspected weapons on Senior's campus Tuesday, Oct. 22.
I am the parent of a Senior High student and a SD2 elementary counselor. Upon receiving the robocall from the district, my "mom instinct" was to rush to Senior High to check on my 6'3" 18-year-old son. During the excruciating minutes between notifications I had to put my trust in those at the scene.
As a district counselor and a trained crisis responder, I know the district protocols for emergencies. But this situation was a vivid reminder that some parents don't know or feel comfortable with those protocols, and regrettably many don't trust the procedures.
Hopefully, that will be the last police response ever needed at one of our schools. But that's not likely. So I will, and ask other parents to, take a moment in our collective panic to remember there is a plan and to trust those who have the training and skills to carry out that plan. Thanks to all who strive to keep our kids safe every day.
Noreen Burris
Billings