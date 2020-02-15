Billings should welcome all

Like most, I’m a heterosexual individual. And like most, I have friends and loved ones that are LGBT.

Recently, I was having dinner with a pair of gay friends. Twice during our conversation, they found it necessary to ask “would we be welcome there?” I can’t imagine having to wonder if I’d be welcome somewhere; most of us can’t.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In our history, we have hung many signs through our country. “Whites only.” “No Irish need apply.” While not so egregious, we have posted a sign over our community that reads “Hetero Only.” That needs to change. We need to offer our friends and loved ones the same assurances and rights that the rest of us take for granted every day. We need to pass an NDO.

We need to hang a new sign over Billings. “You are welcome here.”

Bob Dalrymple

Billings

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0