Well, our ship — your ship — is finally commissioned. The USS Billings is now part of the U.S. Navy serving our country. None of this could have been done without the awesome commissioning committee. In my mind they are truly a team. Tirelessly, they kept their focus on the crew and their families as well as the ship. I know for a fact that they were faced with challenges of great magnitude, and they made it seem effortless. The commissioning team of Bill Cole, Ron Spence, Mike Yakawich, Denis Pitman, Larry Brewster, Brent Brooks, Andy Zoeller, Sue Davidson, Katy Easton, Mike Jennings, Al Swanson and Nancy Swanson did everything in the best interest and representation of Billings.
James and Joy Mariska, Dan Brooks, Judy Cohen, Ed Arnold and Kae McCloy all took an intricate role in support of the ship and more importantly, its crew.
To the city of Billings and all the sponsors, thank you for stepping up and giving your full support and showing just how “magical” the city of Billings really is. Billings really and truly is the Magic City!
And lastly, we must not take our foot off the pedal. We must keep our footprint on the ship and more importantly the crew and their families for the extended future until the time arrives with the ship’s decommissioning. The ceremonies and planning are done, and our full support now begins with each and every day. May God continue to bless and protect all who will serve in the USS Billings and their families.
Again, I thank you Billings.
Sharla Tester
USS Billings sponsor
Big Sandy