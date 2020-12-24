Billings Symphony Orchestra & Chorale enriches lives through music

For 70 years now, the Billings Symphony Orchestra & Chorale (BSOC) has been enriching lives through music, in our community and the surrounding regions, and virtually throughout the world!

We are convinced that music can enlarge who we are as human beings, helping to heal our ills, and soothing our souls in trying times. Music teaches us more about who we are and who we can become, and it inspires us to reach beyond ourselves in our lives and in our life together. So we’re deeply grateful for those who share in enabling these possibilities.

Thank you to all who are our music-makers, both instrumental and vocal, both professional and volunteer, and to you who help produce the performances we offer. Your commitment and artistic excellence in collaboration with Music Director Anne Harrigan and Chorale Director Steven Hart is the generative heart of our mission.

Thank you to all who hear our music-making. Music that enriches lives needs both musicians and listeners. When you hear us in concert venues, care facilities, schools, other community settings, or in our livestreamed and recorded online music, we very much appreciate your essential role in the endeavor.