On a recent drive home from Colorado, I noticed an astonishing billboard near Garrowen: "Onward Pioneers!" it proclaims. I thought someone must be taking advantage of the patchwork of land ownership created by allotment to troll the Apsaalooke, so I was horrified to learn that it is actually the official tourism campaign of the Billings Chamber of Commerce.
Since I don't believe the Chamber is staffed by malicious people, I have concluded that money must have been tight when designing the advertisements, leading to egregious shortcuts. I offer here, free of charge — and also hopefully free of racism and imperialism — some alternate suggestions: "Billings: A Symphony of Opportunity." "Big Sky Gateway." "Magic City Serenade." Perhaps even "Billings: It's Better Than You Think!" With the current campaign, we have unfortunately set a low bar.
Julie Schultz
Billings