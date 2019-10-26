Let's make our streets safe again.
I feel compelled to raise this issue. Our streets are not safe at any time — day or night. A state of lawlessness exists on our streets. Currently, the city has four full-time traffic officers. If the safety levy is passed, there still will not be sufficient officers.
Every day, you can observe numerous citizens driving while talking and texting on their cell phones. It is done in the open, unrestrained and with impunity. Every day, I observe parents driving their children to school, talking on their cell phones and not paying attention. Rampant running of red lights makes our streets resemble drag strips, with the winner repeating his performance at the next light.
While stopped at an intersection on 24th Street, I was passed by two motorcyclists, on my right and left, traveling at excessive speed. I called 911 and reported it. Later I observed the same motorcyclists speeding down 24th Street in the opposite direction. I again called 911 and reported it. (These same motorcyclists have buzzed the police and remain at large.) This is the Wild West.
Our police and laws are inadequate and impotent in this new normal. There is no shame and no thought to the consequences. Sadly, the night an officer knocks on a victim's door, marks the beginning of a journey into hell.
City council should declare a state of emergency. A special committee should be established and charged with making recommendations encompassing technology, revising criminal and civil penalties, and implementing a public education program.
If city council fails to meet this challenge, the voters should vote for candidates who will.
Robert Pumphrey
Billings