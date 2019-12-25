It has been a richly rewarding year for trails, and Billings TrailNet thanks you for your support.
Thank you for using the trails and saying a warm hello to others you encounter there. It makes everyone happier and connects us as a community.
Thank you for your appreciation for the work we do. Telling us your stories keeps us working enthusiastically, knowing that we are making a difference for you.
Thanks for your financial generosity. You have raised more than $120,000 for the Skyline Trail, which has enabled us to build another small section of the trail this summer!
Thanks for speaking up when we need you. Your testimony of how trails impact your life is powerful.
Thanks for celebrating the trails with us at Ales for Trails; being respectful, cheerful guests; and for drinking responsibly. It would not be a party without you, and your presence has helped us raise more than $500,000 for trails.
Thanks for joining as corporate, individual and family members. We are 1,280 strong!
Thanks for participating in events that benefit trails. We raised more than $50,000 in 2019 from giving days and local races.
Thanks for volunteering: We appreciate our board of directors; event staff; office work and those who are willing to pitch in when we need you.
Thanks for reading our e-newsletter to learn news about trails in Billings.
Please find us at billingstrailnet.org or call 406-281-1244 for more information.
We wish everyone a joyous holiday season and a happy New Year!
Kristi Drake
executive director
Billings