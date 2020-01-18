I want to recognize the Billings city employees who provided invaluable assistance to me and performed their duties above and beyond the call. In short, Code Enforcement and the Police Department did an outstanding job driving a process forward to clean Billings and make it a safer place to live.
My property at 1415 First St. W. was taken over by individuals who would not move out and who also hoarded and made the property a terrible mess inside and out. This lovely property was a horrendous eyesore to the neighborhood and resulted in many neighbors feeling unsafe. There were numerous police calls, code calls and upsets resulting from the ongoing process of trying to clean the property and extract the people living there.
Driving the entire process and helping with all the moving parts was Tanya Punt. Neighbors cannot say enough about her and neither can I. Her commitment, professionalism, diligence and perseverance were remarkable. She was assisted by Todd Morgan and Officer Dave Punt. This trio deserves more credit than I can give.
Support was provided by many city employees whose names I do not know. The few I did speak with routinely were: Christina Fox, Bobbi Boss, Sonny (who drove the big roll offs) and two or three others in Solid Waste whose names I do not know.
I have spread the word that the good people of the city of Billings are working hard for us and our community.
Debbie Vreeland
Billings