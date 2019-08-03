The city and county oppose Uber and Lyft. Police officers force drivers to drive off before picking up riders downtown. The county blocks roads at MetraPark that are the only access to riders after events. Both of these choices only encourage drunk driving. Now the airport has taken over the only parking lot where drivers must wait to receive ride requests for airport passengers. The choices by city and county officials to limit the transportation options of the people in our community and their attitudes towards these services need to change. Ride share is a benefit to our city and county, not a nuisance.
Eric Angwin
Billings