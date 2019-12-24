On behalf of the Billings Youth Orchestra board of directors, I wish to thank the residents of Billings, Laurel and other communities in our region for their support of orchestral programs for young musicians. For many of our students, joining the Billings Youth Orchestra inspires a lifelong appreciation of orchestral music and provides valuable skills applicable to a multitude of careers and life experiences. I became involved with the BYO when my son joined in 2006 as a founding member, and have been involved with the BYO ever since.
Over the years I have had the privilege of watching numerous young musicians progress through the various levels of orchestral achievement with the BYO, and then move on with confidence to their journeys ahead. The BYO is celebrating its 14th year of providing talented young musicians from kindergarten to college with a comprehensive orchestral education, and this is a testament to just how much our community values nurturing the arts.
The success of the BYO rests squarely with our dedicated young musicians, our talented and committed conductors, the parents who devote countless hours to their students’ musical advancement, the volunteers who help make our benefit concerts successful, and our business supporters who believe in the power of music. These are the gifts we celebrate and are thankful for this season and throughout the year! For more information about the BYO, please visit us at billingsyouthorchestra.com or on Facebook.
Barbara Curry, M.D.
president
Billings