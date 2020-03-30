BLM is captive to big industry

The U.S. Bureau of Land Management in Montana has been captured by industry thanks to Interior Secretary David Bernhardt and Acting Director William Perry Pendley.
In rushed revision of management plans for various Montana field offices, the BLM is planning to open up the majority of the lands under its jurisdiction oil and gas leasing. Worse, many of these lands have been recognized for decades by the BLM as WSAs or wilderness study areas.
For example, there are more than 200,000 acres having wilderness characteristics in the Lewistown Field Office, yet the BLM fails to recommend a single acre for protection.
You have free articles remaining.
Among the areas that the BLM previously found had wilderness values but has eliminated in the new plan are West Crooked Creek, Dovetail, Cottonwood, Carter Coulee, Horse Camp Trail, Dunn Ridge, Chain Buttes, Carroll Coulee, Fort Musselshell, and Spear Coulee. These includes lands adjacent to the Upper Missouri River Breaks National Monument and CMR National Wildlife Refuge.
The BLM’s Missoula Field Office identified 25,000 acres in its management area worthy of surveying for wilderness characteristics. Yet it recommends no protection from logging in any of these wildlands acres.
The BLM and Montana’s congressional delegation needs to hear from you that BLM wildlands need protection, not exploitation.
George Wuerthner
Livingston
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!